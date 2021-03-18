Nepal To Administer Second Dose between April 20 to 24

March 18, 2021, 9:45 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population, in a press briefing held on Wednesday, shared that the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be administered from April 20 to 24 reports The Himalayan Times.

Earlier, the Ministry had announced that the second dose of coronavirus vaccine for those who had received the first shot of Covishield between January 27 and February 12 will be administered from April 20 to April 28.

However, as per a recent update, Ministry of Health spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam shared that a meeting of the Ministry's Incident Command System (ICS) had taken the decision to inoculate people -- who received their first dose from January 27 to February 22 -- to receive their second dose from April 20 to 24.

According to the daily,tThe government has decided to prioritise the second dose for those who received their first jab between January 27 and February 22, which will be followed by inoculation of senior citizens in the age group of 55 to 64.

Dr Gautam also shared that senior citizens between the age of 55 and 64 will be inoculated as soon as more vaccines arrive. He said that a notice would be published after its arrival to announce the inoculation.

