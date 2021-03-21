Weather Forecast For March 25 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological forecasting Division, thunderstorm accompanied with hail/gusts is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy with chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places. There will be generally to mostly cloudy with chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of western region.