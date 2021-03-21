Weather Forecast For March 25 Across Nepal

Generally Cloudy In The Hill Areas Of Nepal

March 21, 2021, 10:46 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological forecasting Division, thunderstorm accompanied with hail/gusts is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy with chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places. There will be generally to mostly cloudy with chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of western region.

Agencies

India Coronavirus Cases Surge To Four-Month High, Some Lockdowns Return
Mar 21, 2021
Tokyo Olympic To Bar Overseas Spectators To Attend The Games
Mar 21, 2021
Nepal Receives Rs. 567.7 Billion Remittance
Mar 20, 2021
NRB Says Transactions Through Digital Payments Shot Up
Mar 19, 2021
Nepal Postponed Vaccination Campaign Indefinitely Due To Lack of Vaccine
Mar 19, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For March 19 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For March 18 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For March 17 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For March 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Analysis And Update For March 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

NEA Launched Rural Electrification In Province 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2021
India Coronavirus Cases Surge To Four-Month High, Some Lockdowns Return By Agencies Mar 21, 2021
Tokyo Olympic To Bar Overseas Spectators To Attend The Games By Agencies Mar 21, 2021
Nepal Becomes Third Country To Give Emergency Nod To Indian Vaccine COVAXIN By REUTERS Mar 20, 2021
UML Amended Statute Of Parliamentary Party By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2021
Pakistan PM Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19 By REUTERS Mar 20, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75