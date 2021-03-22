Kathmandu Valley Logs 83 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 83 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4472 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 83 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 83cases, Kathmandu districts record 50 cases followed by Lalitpur 22 and Bhaktapur 11.

With 150 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 276056.