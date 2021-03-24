Rohini Rana’s Cook Book Published

Pashuspati Shumsher Rana released ‘The Rana Cookbook Recipes from the Palaces of Nepal

Written by Rohini Rana the lavishly illustrated book that showcases the magnificent foods from the palaces of Nepal.

Following teh launching the book, Rana said, “The author has presented an excellent sample of what we used to eat at my grandfather’s neoclassical palace or at her grandfather-in-law’s Baber Mahal.

Writer Rana said that she has published the book with the aim of documenting the cuisines of Ranas and making them popular around the world. The Ranas had ruled Nepal for 104 years until 1951.

Author Rana said she was planning to sell the book in America, Australia, England and other countries.

She has incorporated 140 traditional authentic recipes of the Ranas and a few recipes of Indo-Rana gastronomies in her book.

Rohini known as Dolly was born in India and she got married to General Gaurav S.J.B. (former Chief of Army Staff, Nepal.. As an Army General’s wife, she has played the role of a homemaker, social worker, entrepreneur and restaurateur, which inspired her to write the book. The book is published by Penguine Publication.