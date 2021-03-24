Weather Analysis And Forecast For March 24 Across Nepal

Weather Analysis And Forecast For March 24 Across Nepal

March 24, 2021, 7:05 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at a few places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country tonight. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

