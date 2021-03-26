Clean up Nepal launched the ‘Zero Waste at Schools - Remote Learning Website’ which was developed as part of The Zero Waste at Schools (ZWAS) program, one of the initiations of Clean up Nepal in partnership with Active contributions for people and the environment (ABC Sweden).

The website was launched virtually in the presence of 29 stakeholders that included the partner organizations, students, teachers, parents of the 14 schools that are affiliated with the program in year II. The website integrates sustainable waste management principles and practices for the teachers and parents and allows them to educate the students and the public on the topic. The students get to learn about waste practices and apply them in their day to day life through interactive activities such as videos, toolkits, worksheets and quizzes.

Now, everyone can conveniently log in to the website, which is free for the first year and learn about waste management and its practices, anytime and from anywhere.

Furthermore, Clean up Nepal assures the stakeholders and the public that the website will contribute to an interactive and enjoyable way of understanding waste management. Through the website, the organization aims to educate young minds, engage and empower them to become responsible citizens of tomorrow.

Moreover, the ZWAS program focuses on reducing the amount of waste produced and disposed of by schools and provides much-needed waste management education. ZWAS is based on five basic modules of waste management, which can be viewed on the website, http://education.cleanupnepal.org.np/

Clean up Nepal commenced as a clean up campaign in 2013 and registered as a non-profit, non-governmental organisation in 2014, and focuses on a people-centric solution approach by connecting, educating and empowering communities and stakeholders to improve the state of the natural environment and waste management system in Nepal.