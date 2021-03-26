Kathmandu Valley Logs 66 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 66 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4416 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 66 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 66 cases, Kathmandu districts records 55 cases followed by Lalitpur 9 and Bhaktapur 2.

With 156 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 276665.