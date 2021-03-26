Weather Forecast For March 26 Across Nepal

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated brief rain is possible at one or two places of Province 1.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country.
VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75