Weather Forecast For March 26 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For March 26 Across Nepal

March 26, 2021, 7:05 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated brief rain is possible at one or two places of Province 1.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NIBL Launched NIBL V-Prepaid International Card
Mar 26, 2021
Melamchi Will supply Water From March 28 To Kathmandu Valley: Secretary Belbase
Mar 26, 2021
IFC And Nepal Stock Exchange To Work For Gender Equality
Mar 25, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 65 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 25, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 120 New Cases And 85 Recoveries
Mar 25, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecasting And Analysis For March 25 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Analysis And Forecast For March 24 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Isolated And Brief Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Karnali and Sudur Pashchim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For March 22 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For March 25 Across Nepal By Agencies 5 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For March 19 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

NIBL Launched NIBL V-Prepaid International Card By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2021
The Idea Of Elections By Sambridh Ghimire Mar 26, 2021
Melamchi Will supply Water From March 28 To Kathmandu Valley: Secretary Belbase By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2021
Kathmandu Valley’s Administrations Urges Public To Avoid Gatherings By Agencies Mar 26, 2021
Nepal’s COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Will Likely To Suffer Due To Halt Of AstraZeneca Export by Indian Government By Agencies Mar 26, 2021
North Korea Launches Violate UNSC Resolution: Biden: By Agencies Mar 26, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75