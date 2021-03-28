Kathmandu Valley Confirms 65 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 65 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 2101 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 65 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 50 cases, Kathmandu districts records 52 cases followed by Lalitpur 7 and Bhaktapur 6.

With 89 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 276839.