COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 141New Cases 82 Recoveries And No Deaths

With 141 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 276980.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 3122 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 141 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Ministry said that 82 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the total recovery is 272612. The recovery rate is 98.4 percent.

There were no deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached 3027. There are 1341are active cases in the country.