Indian Army Provides 100,000 doses India Made Covid-vaccine To Nepal Army

Nepal Army received 100,000 doses of Made in India Covid-vaccine gifted by Indian Arm to Nepal Army.
According a tweet from Embassy of India Kathmandu, representative of Nepal Army received the vaccine at Tribhuwan International Airport on Sunday amid a function.
