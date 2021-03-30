India Supported The Construction Of Three Gumbas In Helambu

India to fund NRs 230 million for restoration and reconstruction of three Cultural Heritage projects in Sindhupalchowk

March 30, 2021, 6:54 p.m.

Three contract Agreements for reconstruction and restoration of Government of India funded Cultural Heritage projects were signed by National Reconstruction Authority and Contractors.

The three Gumbas are ChiriGhyangGumba, Tarkey Ghyang Gumba and Melamchi Ghyang Gumba of Sindhupalchowk district. The signing event was witnessed by Former State Minister of Finance Dr. Larkel Lama, Member of Provincial Assembly Nima Lama, Second Secretary of Development Partnership & Reconstruction Wing of Indian Embassy, Project Director of Cultural Projects of NRA, Chairpersons of respective Gumbas, Government of India Project Consultant INTACH and stakeholders.

20210330_114353.jpg

The three projects are part of 28 cultural heritage projects being taken up by the Government of India for post-earthquake conservation and restoration under a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Government of Nepal. The projects are being implemented under US $50 million grant assistance committed by the Government of India for the post-earthquake reconstruction of the Cultural Heritage sites across 8 districts of Nepal.

The three Gumbas will also function as learning centers for Sherpas and Tamang community mostly Hyolmo people inhabited in Sindhupalchowk district and also promote tourism in the Sindhupalchowk area.

