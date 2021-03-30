Weather Forecast For March 30 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For March 30 Across Nepal

March 30, 2021, 8:51 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of the

Himalayan Bank Limited Starts HBL Dollar Prepaid Card
Mar 30, 2021
Nepal Wins Three Nations Cup Football Tournament
Mar 30, 2021
Indian Army Provides 100,000 doses India Made Covid-vaccine To Nepal Army
Mar 29, 2021
Nepal To Close Schools From Tuesday To Friday
Mar 29, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Registers 58 COVID-19 Cases On Monday
Mar 29, 2021

