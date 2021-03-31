Weather Forecast For March 31 Across Nepal

March 31, 2021, 6:16 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

