Arunima Shrestha and Urusha Shrestha Win Summit Woman Of The Year 2021 Title

Arunima Shrestha and Urusha Shrestha received the summit woman of the year title. Shrestha, two sisters from their company Trittofritto foods, the food processing startup company for local agricultural products, were chosen among 160 competitors.

160 applicants from 6 provinces and 18 cities took part in the competition. Out of which top 26 were shortlisted and among the top 5 were selected as finalists. These include Twinkles by Jaya Rajbhandari, Leklekk, The green wave by Yajaswi Rai, Tittofritto Foods - Arunima Shrestha and Urusha Shrestha, Learn Infinity- Aditi Goyal and Pure Joy by Binita Pokhrel.

Summit Hotel, one of the CG hospitality properties in Lalitpur, organized Summit woman of the Year in collaboration with Open Space Network, an event management company to recognize and honor the businesswomen below 30 years of age who are doing business with sound financial status following all legal implications and at the same time making a social impact with strong growth and sustainability plan.

The objective of rewarding such young businesswomen is to inspire the young generation of women to lead the business with creative ideas; challenging all the hurdles and status quo prevailing in the patriarchal society of Nepal.

Out of the top 5 one was selected as Summit woman of the year 2021 by our four Judges Anil Keshary Shah CEO Nabil Bank, Shreejana Rana, President Hotel Association of Nepal, Corey O’ Hara Nepal Country Director IDE and Vidushi Rana Director of Marketing Brand and design Goldstar on 23 March and the main announcement was done on 31 March.

They were provided a cash worth 1,00,000 as recognition from Summit woman of the year. Rahul Chaudhary, MD & CEO CG hospitality said “ We are delighted to give the platform for the young talented women through summit woman of the Year event in partnership with Open space network to recognize their talents and skills and further support their business in various ways in future’’

Faija Parween, founder of Open Space Network “ OSN always believes in financial independence for women through business opportunities and this event was organized in collaboration with like-minded organization Summit Hotel under CG hospitality group and other supporting partners like Nabil bank, LG electronics, Homemakers,Turkish Airlines and Vida footwear to inspire many young women to take a lead to become business women.’’