Biden Unveils 'Once In A Generation' Spending Plan

Biden Unveils 'Once In A Generation' Spending Plan

April 1, 2021, 9:31 a.m.

US President Joe Biden has called for trillions in spending aimed at re-igniting America's economic growth by upgrading its crumbling infrastructure and tackling climate change.

The $2.3tn (£1.7tn) proposal would direct billions to initiatives such as charging stations for electric vehicles and eliminating lead water pipes.

The spending would be partially offset by raising taxes on businesses.

Those plans have already roused fierce opposition.

Republicans have called the rises "a recipe for stagnation and decline", while powerful business lobby groups including the Business Round table and Chamber of Commerce said they supported investments but would oppose tax increases.

The push back is a sign of the tough fight ahead for the plan, which needs approval from Congress.

The White House has promoted its proposal as the most ambitious public spending in decades, saying the investments are necessary to keep the US economy growing and competitive with other countries, especially China.

"This is not a plan that tinkers around the edges," Mr Biden said in a speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Wednesday. "It's a once in a generation investment in America."

It calls for investing more than $600 bn in infrastructure, including modernising roads, replacing rail cars and buses and repairing crumbling bridges.

Billions more would be devoted to initiatives like improving veterans hospitals, upgrading affordable housing, expanding high-speed broadband, and providing incentives for manufacturing and technology research.

It calls for money to be directed to rural communities and communities of colour, including establishing a national climate-focused laboratory affiliated with an historically black university.

Source: BBC

Agencies

Sunsari Registers 86 Incidents Of Rape In Eight Months
Apr 01, 2021
Qatar’s Sheikha Asma Al-Thani To Summit Mt. Everest
Apr 01, 2021
New Study Says Pregnant Women Getting Covid Vaccine Can Protect Their Unborn babies
Mar 31, 2021
Bad Weather In Kathmandu Valley Affects Hundreds Of Flights
Mar 31, 2021
220 kV Khimti Substation And Transmission Line Nears Completion
Mar 31, 2021

More on US And Canada

Biden Urges States To Pause COVID-19 Reopenings As CDC Warns Of 'Impending Doom' By REUTERS 2 days, 2 hours ago
Gunman Kills 10 At King Soopers Grocery Store Boulder By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
Massage Parlor Shootings In Atlanta Leave 8 Dead By Agencies 2 weeks ago
Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Bill By Agencies 2 weeks, 6 days ago
Biden Says Americans Will Be First To Get Vaccines; Any Surplus To Be Shared By REUTERS 3 weeks ago
US Senate Passes COVID Relief Package By Agencies 3 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

Sunsari Registers 86 Incidents Of Rape In Eight Months By Agencies Apr 01, 2021
Qatar’s Sheikha Asma Al-Thani To Summit Mt. Everest By Agencies Apr 01, 2021
Brazil Rejects Bid To Import Bharat Biotech Vaccine By REUTERS Apr 01, 2021
COVID Pandemic Increased Stillbirth And Maternal Death Rates By REUTERS Apr 01, 2021
Weather Forecast For April 1: Generally Cloudy In The Hill Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2021
India Builds A School In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75