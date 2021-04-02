Japan Pleases Completion Of Melamchi Watery Supply Project

Japan pleased with successful completionof the Melamchi Water Supply Project

April 2, 2021, 5:28 p.m.

The Government of Japan is pleased with the successful completion of the Melamchi Water Supply Project, the national pride project of Nepalthat will distribute safe drinking water to the residents of Kathmandu Valley.The completion ceremony of the Projectwas held inKathmanduon April2nd, with the gracious presence of Rt. Hon. President Mrs. Bhandari.

The Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Sundarijal is a crucial component of the overall project and it was funded by Japan.Japan provided loan assistance of around 5,494 million Japanese Yen (equivalent to NPR 5,806 million) for the construction of the plant. The Government of Japan signed an E/N on this loan with the Government of Nepal in March, 2001 and the construction was completed in December, 2017.

The Plant has the capacity to purify 85 million liters per day, which make clean water forKathmandu residents to become free from keeping water at tanks at their homes, or fetching water from the communal wells when they need.

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal hopes the clean water from the Melamchi River will contribute to better health, improving daily lives and upgrading the standards of living of Kathmanduites. We hope that the successful completion of the project will further strengthen the relationship between Japan and Nepal, and the friendship of people in the two countries.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

JICA Welcomes Completion of Melamchi Water Project
Apr 02, 2021
President Bhandari Inaugurates Melamchi Drinking Water Project
Apr 02, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 78 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 02, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 179 New Cases 111 Recoveries And No Deaths
Apr 02, 2021
COVID-19 Affected Mystery Rivulet Hydel Project's Test Production
Apr 02, 2021

More on News

JICA Welcomes Completion of Melamchi Water Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
President Bhandari Inaugurates Melamchi Drinking Water Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
COVID-19 Affected Mystery Rivulet Hydel Project's Test Production By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 38 minutes ago
Nepal Received Three Lost Nepali Antiquities In New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 1 minute ago
BIMSETEC Can Catalyze Growth: Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 19 minutes ago
Supreme Court Dismisses A Writ Filed To Review Against SC's Verdict On NCP Name Dispute By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 78 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 179 New Cases 111 Recoveries And No Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2021
India Reports Six-Month High Of COVID-19 Daily Infections Amid New Curbs By REUTERS Apr 02, 2021
India Begins Vaccinating People Aged 45 Or Older By Agencies Apr 02, 2021
Weather Forecast For April 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2021
CAAN Has Operated CUPPS At TIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75