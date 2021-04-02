Weather Forecast For April 2 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For April 2 Across Nepal

April 2, 2021, 6:51 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

