Kathmandu Valley Logs 138 COVID-19 Cases

April 5, 2021, 4:31 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 138 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4536 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 138 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 138 cases, Kathmandu districts records 99 cases, Lalitpur 26 and Bhaktapur 13 . With 266 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 278210.

With 176 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 277944.

