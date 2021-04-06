Magnitude Of 5.8 Earthquake Rock Eastern Nepal

The tremor was recorded in the evening of Monday in eastern parts of Nepal including Kathmandu. A 5.8 -magnitude earthquake epicenter in Binnaduri city in West Bengal State of India struck the region.
The tremor was recorded in the afternoon on Monday April at 5 at 9:04 pm local time. According to seismologist Lok Bijaya Adhikari of National Sesimological Center, the earthquake felt in eastern region of Nepal. He said that it was also felt in Kathmandu.
