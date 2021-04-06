Magnitude Of 5.8 Earthquake Rock Eastern Nepal

Magnitude Of 5.8 Earthquake Rock Eastern Nepal

April 6, 2021, 8:08 a.m.

The tremor was recorded in the evening of Monday in eastern parts of Nepal including Kathmandu. A 5.8 -magnitude earthquake epicenter in Binnaduri city in West Bengal State of India struck the region.

The tremor was recorded in the afternoon on Monday April at 5 at 9:04 pm local time. According to seismologist Lok Bijaya Adhikari of National Sesimological Center, the earthquake felt in eastern region of Nepal. He said that it was also felt in Kathmandu.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal To Benefit From Debt Service Relief Amount Rs. 582 Million
Apr 06, 2021
Weather Forecast And Analysis For April 6 Across Nepal
Apr 06, 2021
Ambassador Of Pakistan Scholarships Provided To 550 Nepali Students
Apr 05, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 138 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 05, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 266 New Cases, 102 Recoveries And 4 Deaths
Apr 05, 2021

More on News

Nepali Army Renovated Seven Border Pillars In Nepal-China Border In Dolkha Under Himal Darshan By Agencies 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
Second Phase Of Fast Track Project To Begin From Nijgadh By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal’ 84 Per Cent Population Has Access To Internet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Foundation Stones Laid For The Construction Of 165 Roads By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
India Supported The Construction Of Two Schools In Kavre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
JICA Welcomes Completion of Melamchi Water Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal To Benefit From Debt Service Relief Amount Rs. 582 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2021
North Korea Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics By Agencies Apr 06, 2021
Weather Forecast And Analysis For April 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2021
Kathmandu Valley's Air Pollution: Experts Advise For Staying Indoors By Agencies Apr 05, 2021
Bangladesh Announces A Week Long Lockdown To Contain COVID-19 By Agencies Apr 05, 2021
India's Daily Virus Cases Breach 100,000 By REUTERS Apr 05, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75