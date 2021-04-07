COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 339 New Cases And 74 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 339 New Cases And 74 Recoveries

April 7, 2021, 4:52 p.m.

With 339 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 278809.

Professor Dr. Jageshwwor Gautam, spoekesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population said that 4100 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 339 were found with the novel coronavirus infection. Out of the total numbers 298 through PCR and 41through antigen tests.

He said that 65 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 273407. The recovery rate is 98.01percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3036. There are 2201 are active cases in the country. Out of them, 460 are institutional isolation and 1741 in home isolation. There are 65 in ICU and 13 in ventilators.

