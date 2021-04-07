Maoist Centre Expels Four Parliamentarians

Nepal Communist Party (Maoist Centre) has taken action against four of its parliamentarians who recently joined CPN (UML) reports RSS.

According to RSS, the party took action to annul general membership of leaders Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Lekhraj Bhatta, Prabhu Sah and Gauri Shankar Chaudhary.

The party has informed this decision to the parliament secretariat mentioning that they were sacked from the party ordinary membership as well. The letter mentioned that they were penalized after they failed to withdraw from the Cabinet and submit proper clarification.The clarification was sought as per the Anti-defection Act.