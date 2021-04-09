Kathmandu Valley Logs 129 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 129 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4071 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 129 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 129 cases, Kathmandu districts records 117 cases and Bhaktapur 3 and Lalitpur 9 .

With 288 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 279388.