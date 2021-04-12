COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 496 New Cases, 138 Recoveries 13 Death

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 496 New Cases, 138 Recoveries 13 Death

April 12, 2021, 6:07 p.m.

With 496 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 280524.

Ministry of Health and Population said that 4378 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 727 Antigen tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 496 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 138 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 274165. The recovery rate is 97.5 percent.

There were 13 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3053. There are 3306 are active cases in the country.

