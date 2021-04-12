Helicopter Used To Drop Water On Wildfire In Shivapauri

Shivapuri National Park used a helicopter to drop water on the wildfire in the forest of the Shivapuri National Park. The forest fire that started at about 10 am on Sunday has been expanding in northern parts of Kathmandu reports The Rising Nepal.

The personnel of the Nepali Army, Armed Police Force, Nepal Police and the locals have been taking step to douse the wildfire.

According daily, the chopper of the Simrik Airlines is being used to pour water on the forest fire to douse it, according to the Police Range at Budhanilakantha, and that three fire engines have already reached the incident site. So far, the forest fire has covered an area of 400 meter radius.