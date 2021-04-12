Helicopter Used To Drop Water On Wildfire In Shivapauri

Helicopter Used To Drop Water On Wildfire In Shivapauri

April 12, 2021, 7:49 a.m.

Shivapuri National Park used a helicopter to drop water on the wildfire in the forest of the Shivapuri National Park. The forest fire that started at about 10 am on Sunday has been expanding in northern parts of Kathmandu reports The Rising Nepal.

The personnel of the Nepali Army, Armed Police Force, Nepal Police and the locals have been taking step to douse the wildfire.

According daily, the chopper of the Simrik Airlines is being used to pour water on the forest fire to douse it, according to the Police Range at Budhanilakantha, and that three fire engines have already reached the incident site. So far, the forest fire has covered an area of 400 meter radius.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

CG Group’s Fern Hotels And Resort Captures Larger Chunk Of The Indian Hospitality Sector
Apr 12, 2021
Hazy Condition Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Nepal
Apr 12, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 154 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 11, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 303 New Cases, 141Recoveries 1 Death
Apr 11, 2021
EU And Nepal To Close The NEARR Facility
Apr 11, 2021

More on News

PM Oli And Nepali Conservationists Paid High Respect To Late Prince Prince By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Nepal Requested India For The Supply Of COVID-19 Vaccines To Continue Administering The Second Dose By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
India Extends 42.95 Million Rupees Grant Assistance To Build School Building In Udayapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 19 hours ago
Magnitude Of 5.8 Earthquake Rock Eastern Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago
Nepali Army Renovated Seven Border Pillars In Nepal-China Border In Dolkha Under Himal Darshan By Agencies 6 days, 2 hours ago
Second Phase Of Fast Track Project To Begin From Nijgadh By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

CG Group’s Fern Hotels And Resort Captures Larger Chunk Of The Indian Hospitality Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2021
Hazy Condition Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 154 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 303 New Cases, 141Recoveries 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2021
South Asia Surpasses Grim Milestone Of 15 Million COVID-19 Cases By REUTERS Apr 11, 2021
Ghode Jatra Festival (Pahan Charhe) 2021: Significant And Importance By Agencies Apr 11, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75