Weather Forecast For April 14: Generally Cloudy Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at a few places of hilly region of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , at one or two places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, Partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of hilly region of the country.