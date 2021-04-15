Weather Analysis For April 15 Across Nepal

April 15, 2021, 7:03 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country , mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

