NEA Signs Agreement With Wanbang Digital Energy For Construction Of Electric Charging Stations

Nepal Electricity Authority has signed agreement with Wanbang Digital Energy Corporation Limited, Jiangsu for the supply, delivery, installation, testing, commissioning, operation and maintenance of electric vehicle charging stations at 50 locations in the country’s seven provinces.

The total worth of contract is Rs 367.955 million excluding VAT. The contract has been signed to complete the construction of charging stations within a year with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank. Supported by Asian Development Bank, the construction of charging station will be completed within a year.

“The contractor company will take care of the maintenance of the charging stations for the next five years once they come into operation,” said NEA Spokesperson Madan Timsina.

With the capacity of 142 KW, the contractor will install 50 kVA transformers for power supply and online billing system in each charging station.

According to a press release issued by NEA, the charging station will have 60/60 kW DC and 22 kW AC chargers for fast charging. From this, three vehicles including a big bus can be charged simultaneously.

The charging station software will be kept in the data center of NEA to serve more than 300 chargers. All 50 stations will be controlled from Kathmandu. After charging the vehicle, the customer will be able to pay the bill through a QR code and mobile app.

Charging stations will be constructed in main highways, bus parks and big cities. There will be 7 charging stations in Kathmandu. In province 1, there will be 5 charging stations in Damak, Kankai, Biratnagar and Itahari.

Similarly, there will be seven stations in province 2 and 13 stations and Bagmati. Gandaki provinces’ will have 6 charging stations followed by 8 in Lumbini, 1 in Karnali and 2 in Sudurpaschim.







