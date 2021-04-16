Weather Forecast For April 16 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Sudur Pashchim Province along with partly cloudy in the hilly areas in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and Sudur Pashchim Province and the hilly regions of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Sudur Pashchim Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to continue at one or two places of Province 1 and Sudur Pashchim Province and the hilly regions of the country.
