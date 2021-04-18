Kathmandu Valley Logs 435 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 435 COVID-19 Cases

April 18, 2021, 4:41 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 435 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

Ministry of Health and Population said that 5484 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 614 Antigen with total 6098 tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 435 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Of 435 cases, Kathmandu districts records 326 cases, Bhaktapur 45 and 64 in Lalitpur.

With 1096 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 284754.

