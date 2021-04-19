India’s capital Delhi faces hospital beds shortage as coronavirus cases surge, Strict Lockdown Imposed In Rajasthan till May 3

India’s capital Delhi faces hospital beds shortage as coronavirus cases surge, Strict Lockdown Imposed In Rajasthan till May 3

April 19, 2021, 7:47 a.m.

India’s capital New Delhi recorded 24,000 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period and is facing an acute shortage of hospital beds, its chief minister said on Saturday, as the country overall recorded more than 200,000 cases for a third day.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, the Rajasthan government on Sunday announced a two-week strict lockdown in the state from April 19 to May 3.

Rajasthan government issued an order on Sunday announcing a two-week lockdown in the state till May 3 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

During the ‘Jan Anushasan Pakhwara’ (public discipline fortnight), all commercial establishments, offices and markets will remain shut.

Only essential services including banks, dairy shops, grocery stores and pharmacies will be allowed to operate.

Vegetables, fruits, milk and grocery items will be sold in shops till 7 pm. LPG, gas and petrol pump services, as well as sweet shops and food takeaway, will be operational till 8 pm.

Exemptions

In order to prevent the migration of people, industrial units will also be allowed to function during the lockdown.

Electronic and print media employees will be exempted from showing their identity cards.

Those who are traveling by train, bus, or flight will be allowed to move on showing their travel tickets.

The state reported more than 10,000 fresh Covid-19 cases and 42 deaths on Sunday. Of the new cases, almost 2,000 were from Jaipur itself. There are now 67,387 active cases in Rajasthan.

Source: Indian Express and India today

Agencies

Delhi Announces A Fresh Locks Down To Contain COVID-19
Apr 19, 2021
New Government Is Impossible Till Maoist Pull Out From The Government;: NC President Deuba
Apr 19, 2021
Syria To Hold Presidential Election On May 26
Apr 19, 2021
Former King Gyanendra Returned Home Attending Mahakumbh Mela In India
Apr 18, 2021
All The Hospital Beds Fill By COVID-19 Patients In Banke District
Apr 18, 2021

More on India

Delhi Announces A Fresh Locks Down To Contain COVID-19 By Agencies 28 minutes ago
Maoist Killed 22 Indian Security Personnel In Chhattisgarh State By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago
India Begins Vaccinating People Aged 45 Or Older By Agencies 2 weeks, 3 days ago
India Tells States To Get A Grip Before COVID-19 Overwhelms Hospitals By REUTERS 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Maharashtra Considers Total Lockdown As Virus Cases Jump By REUTERS 3 weeks ago
Delhi Reportedly Halts AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Exports By Agencies 3 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 634 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 19, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1221 New Cases , 255 Recoveries And 8 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 19, 2021
Cultural And Natural Heritage Compliments Of Ilam By Vidhu Prakash Kayastha Apr 19, 2021
POLITICS No Magic Number By Keshab Poudel Apr 19, 2021
A Year Of Completion Of Mega Projects By Keshab Poudel Apr 19, 2021
New Government Is Impossible Till Maoist Pull Out From The Government;: NC President Deuba By Agencies Apr 19, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75