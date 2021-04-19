India’s capital Delhi faces hospital beds shortage as coronavirus cases surge, Strict Lockdown Imposed In Rajasthan till May 3

India’s capital New Delhi recorded 24,000 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period and is facing an acute shortage of hospital beds, its chief minister said on Saturday, as the country overall recorded more than 200,000 cases for a third day.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, the Rajasthan government on Sunday announced a two-week strict lockdown in the state from April 19 to May 3.

During the ‘Jan Anushasan Pakhwara’ (public discipline fortnight), all commercial establishments, offices and markets will remain shut.

Only essential services including banks, dairy shops, grocery stores and pharmacies will be allowed to operate.

Vegetables, fruits, milk and grocery items will be sold in shops till 7 pm. LPG, gas and petrol pump services, as well as sweet shops and food takeaway, will be operational till 8 pm.

Exemptions

In order to prevent the migration of people, industrial units will also be allowed to function during the lockdown.

Electronic and print media employees will be exempted from showing their identity cards.

Those who are traveling by train, bus, or flight will be allowed to move on showing their travel tickets.

The state reported more than 10,000 fresh Covid-19 cases and 42 deaths on Sunday. Of the new cases, almost 2,000 were from Jaipur itself. There are now 67,387 active cases in Rajasthan.

Source: Indian Express and India today