Weather Forecast For April 19 Across Nepal

April 19, 2021, 7:21 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country towards afternoon/late afternoon.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

