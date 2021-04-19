Weather Forecast For April 19 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country towards afternoon/late afternoon.

