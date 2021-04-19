Weather Forecast For April 19 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country towards afternoon/late afternoon.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.
