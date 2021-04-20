Kathmandu Valley Logs 663 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 663 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are 8055 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 663Antigen with total 8738 tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 663 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Of 663 cases, Kathmandu districts records 558 cases in Kathmandu and 103 in Lalitpur. There are 56 in ICU and 28 in ventilator.

With 1667 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 287567.