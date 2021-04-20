Second Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine Begins

Second Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine Begins

April 20, 2021, 5:33 p.m.

The government has begun the administration of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from today.

The recipients of the first dose of the vaccine are being administered the second dose from Tuesday to April 24.

As many as 429,705 front-liners that include healthcare workers, sanitation workers, government workers and staff of diplomatic missions, public corporation workers, bank workers and journalists had received the first dose of the vaccination.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, the second-dose vaccination drive is targeted at those who had received the first dose during a period between Magh 14- Fagun 10 (January 27 to February 22), Dr Jhalak Sharma Gautam, chief of Child Health and Vaccination Section, Department of Health Services.

The receivers of first-dose of 'covishield' can visit the vaccination centers accessible for them from Baisakh 7-11 (April 20 to 24) to take the second dose. The government had administered the covishield obtained from the Government of India on grants.

vaccine-2.jpg

The Ministry of Health and Population has set up vaccination centers at different hospitals in the Kathmandu Valley. Some 1.8 million people had received the first dose.

The ''Vero Cell'' the anti-coronavirus vaccine manufactured by China was administered to 123 thousands population. According to Ministry, people of 40-59 age group from Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Kavrepalanchowk and Sindhupalchowk received the vaccine during the campaign from Chait 25- Baisakh 5 ( April 7- 17).

''Vero Cell'' will be made available for the population after the completion of the second-phase drive.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 663 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 20, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1667 New Cases , 251 Recoveries And 11 Deaths
Apr 20, 2021
Former King Gyanendra, Queen Komal Test Positive For Covid-19
Apr 20, 2021
JICA Handed Over Newly Reconstructed School Building Of Patan Secondary School
Apr 20, 2021
Japan Keeps Her Word: Reconstruction Of Patan Secondary School Completed
Apr 20, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 663 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1667 New Cases , 251 Recoveries And 11 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
Former King Gyanendra, Queen Komal Test Positive For Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
Government Has Decided To Close Party Venue Until Mid-May By Agencies 14 hours, 29 minutes ago
WHO: Global COVID Cases Hit Weekly Record By Agencies 14 hours, 50 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 634 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

UPPER TAMAKOSHI Get Set To Go By A Correspondent Apr 20, 2021
DIPLOMACY Foreign Policy Dilemma By Keshab Poudel Apr 20, 2021
JICA Handed Over Newly Reconstructed School Building Of Patan Secondary School By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2021
Melamchi Supplied 170 mln Liter, Of Water From Melamchi Supplied To Kathmandu By Agencies Apr 20, 2021
Japan Keeps Her Word: Reconstruction Of Patan Secondary School Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2021
Weather Forecast For April 20 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75