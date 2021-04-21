COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2220 New Cases , 287 Recoveries And 10 Deaths

April 21, 2021, 9:03 p.m.

With 2220 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 289787.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are 8844 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 803 Antigen with total 9647 tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 2220 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

The Ministry said that 287 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 276093. The recovery rate is 94 percent.

There were10 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3112. There are 10582 are active cases in the country. Of them, 9746 in home isolation and 836 are in institutional isolation. There are 180 in ICU and 40 in ventilator.

