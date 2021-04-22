India Gifts 39 Ambulances And 6 School Buses To Nepal

India Gifts 39 Ambulances And 6 School Buses To Nepal

April 22, 2021, 4:35 p.m.

Government of India gifts 39 ambulances and 6 school buses to government and not-for profit organizations in various districts of Nepal

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu gifted 39 ambulances and six school buses to various governmental and non-governmental, not-for-profit organizations working in the field of health and education.

These organizations are spread across various districts of Nepal, including remote districts. These were gifted as part of long-standing tradition of Embassy of gifting ambulances and school buses to government and not-for-profit organizations every year to support grassroots medical access, and of ongoing celebration of India@75.

Since 1994, the Embassy of India has gifted nearly 862 ambulances, including those gifted today. The Embassy has this year gifted three different categories of ambulances: Advance Life Support category, Basic Life Support and Common Life Support ambulances. All three categories are built as per the guidelines of Government of Nepal.

The Embassy has, so far, gifted 166 school buses across Nepal, including the six gifted today to educational institutions located in various districts of Nepal.

Today’s gifting of ambulances and school buses is part of Government of India’s continued support for the efforts of Nepal to strengthen health services, particularly emergency medical services and also facilitating students in easy physical access to their places of learning.

210421IMG-6177.JPG

MMS_5632.JPG

