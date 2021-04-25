India Reports 2600 Death From COVID-19 On Saturday

The coronavirus pandemic is raging in India. The number of new daily infections has been above 300,000 over the last several days. And the shortfall in oxygen supply is now leading to deaths.

India reported more than 340,000 new cases on Saturday. The country's daily tally topped 300,000 for the third day in a row. The pace of infection is picking up.

More than 2,600 people died from COVID-19 on Saturday. That's a record high. Local media reported on Saturday that 20 COVID-19 patients at a hospital in the capital, New Delhi, died because of the oxygen supply shortage. The hospital was due to receive oxygen by Friday evening but it arrived at midnight -- too late for some patients.

The local government says the hospital needed 700 tons of oxygen per day as of Friday but the central government had allocated only 480 tons.

The central government has been boosting oxygen production and scrambling to import oxygen. But the supply has not been able to catch up with the soaring demand for oxygen.