Weather Forecast For April 26: Partly Cloudy In The Hill Areas

April 26, 2021, 7 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and Province 2 along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

