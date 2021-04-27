China Delivers 800 Oxygen Concentrators, Promises Another 10,000 In A week

India has recorded over 3.23 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases and 2,771 deaths in the past 24 hours. China delivers 800 oxygen units, promises another 10,000

China delivers 800 oxygen concentrators to India from Hong Kong, promises another 10,000 soon. A batch of ventilators and oxygen concentrators sent by the UK has arrived in India a day after US sent over 300 oxygen concentrators.

US President Joe Biden spoke to PM Narendra Modi and has assured all help to the country which has been hit hard by the second wave of Covid-19. India was there for the American people in their hour of need and the United States will be there for the country as it meets its worst-ever public health crisis, President Joe Biden said after his phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India is recording over 3 lakh daily coronavirus cases and over 2,500 recorded deaths while hospitals are facing an acute oxygen crisis and crematoriums are burdened with the number of bodies coming in for cremation every day. Karnataka became the latest state to declare a strict curfew for 14 days to check the spread of coronavirus while Delhi has already extended the ongoing lockdown over the Covid crisis.

Source: India Today