Over Half A Million People Have Left Kathmandu Valley

Over Half A Million People Have Left Kathmandu Valley

April 27, 2021, 6:04 p.m.

Following the announcement of a week long prohibitory order starting from Thursday (Aril 2) with uncertainty about the period, large numbers of people are leaving Kathmandu valley.

Passengers are waiting for buses at Koteshwor, the Gangabu-based Buspark and Kalimati to go home from Kathmandu ahead of the week-long prohibitory order to be enforced in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur from April 29.

The prohibitory order will come into effect from coming Thursday, aimed at breaking the chain of coronavirus infection that has rapidly spread in the recent days.

According to Nepal Police, over 500,000 people have left the Kathmandu since last Sunday. They expected that about a million people will leave Kathmandu valley.

Gongabu1.jpg

Gongabu 3.jpg

Gongabu 2.jpg

ring-road-trafic-jam-kathmandu-3.jpg

ring-road-trafic-jam-kathmandu-15.jpg

ring-road-trafic-jam-kathmandu-11.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1966 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 27, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4524 New Cases , 555 Recoveries And 18 Deaths
Apr 27, 2021
Passengers Throng Bus Park To Head Homes, Ahead Of Prohibitory Order
Apr 27, 2021
HBL And Union Pay International Signed An Agreement
Apr 27, 2021
Weather Forecast For April 27: Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And 2
Apr 27, 2021

More on News

Immigration Department Restricted Making TIA As Transit To Departure For Third Countries By Agencies 5 hours, 57 minutes ago
Passengers Throng Bus Park To Head Homes, Ahead Of Prohibitory Order By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 41 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley’s DAOs Announce Covid-19 Prohibitory Orders From Thursday By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Tunnel Works To Begin In Kathmandu-Terai/Madhesh Fast Track By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
CCMC Recommends To Postpone All Examinations By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
There Will Be No Nationwide Lockdown: FM Gyawali By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1966 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4524 New Cases , 555 Recoveries And 18 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2021
China Delivers 800 Oxygen Concentrators, Promises Another 10,000 In A week By Agencies Apr 27, 2021
HBL And Union Pay International Signed An Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2021
Biden’s First Day: A Turning Point for Immigration? By Aaron Gates-Lincoln Apr 27, 2021
Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Importance And Significance By Agencies Apr 27, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75