Over Half A Million People Have Left Kathmandu Valley

Following the announcement of a week long prohibitory order starting from Thursday (Aril 2) with uncertainty about the period, large numbers of people are leaving Kathmandu valley.

Passengers are waiting for buses at Koteshwor, the Gangabu-based Buspark and Kalimati to go home from Kathmandu ahead of the week-long prohibitory order to be enforced in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur from April 29.

The prohibitory order will come into effect from coming Thursday, aimed at breaking the chain of coronavirus infection that has rapidly spread in the recent days.

According to Nepal Police, over 500,000 people have left the Kathmandu since last Sunday. They expected that about a million people will leave Kathmandu valley.