Foreign Ministers Of Five Asian Countries Including China Agree To Strengthen Cooperation To Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

April 28, 2021, 8:15 a.m.

Foreign Ministers of six countries agreed to strengthen pragmatic cooperation to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, reinvigorate economic recovery and protect people's lives and livelihood.

In a video conference of the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, China, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Joint Response to COVID-19, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali stressed the need for an enhanced level of regional and international cooperation for COVID-19 response and economic recovery.

During the meeting, Wang Yi, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, announced to provide Nepal with an additional grant of medical equipment and materials equivalent to 5 million RMB to complement national efforts in fighting against COVID-19.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singh Durbar, the Foreign Ministers agreed to strengthen pragmatic cooperation to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, reinvigorate economic recovery and protect people's lives and livelihood.

