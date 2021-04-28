Weather Forecast For April 28 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For April 28 Across Nepal

April 28, 2021, 7:13 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

