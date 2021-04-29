India Marks Record Death And Record Cases Of COVID-19

India Marks Record Death And Record Cases Of COVID-19

April 29, 2021, 6:54 a.m.

India has confirmed record-high daily numbers of new coronavirus cases and deaths, overwhelming the country's healthcare system.

India's government said 360,960 new coronavirus infections were confirmed in the country on Wednesday, marking the largest-ever daily tally and topping 300,000 for a seventh straight day.

The government also said the number of deaths on Wednesday stood at a record-high 3,293, topping 3,000 for the first time.

In the capital New Delhi, the more than 4,700 beds in hospital intensive care wards are almost full. Many coronavirus patients whose conditions worsened reportedly visited hospitals but died without treatment.

Medical oxygen also remains in seriously short supply, making it impossible for patients to use ventilators.

The government has ordered manufacturers to step up oxygen production and said it will equip hospitals across the country with about 550 new oxygen generators.

In the neighboring country of Nepal, the daily tally of new cases has surged past 4,000. The spike is attributed to a coronavirus variant identified in India. Strict restrictions on outings are set to take effect in the capital Kathmandu from Thursday.

Source: NHK

Agencies

