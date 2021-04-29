Kathmandu Valley Logs 1561 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1561 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are 13560 test (with 12597 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 965 Antigen) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 1561 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Of 1561 cases, Kathmandu districts records 1127 cases in Kathmandu and 252 in Lalitpur and 182 in Bhaktapur. Out of 883 in institutional isolation, there are 114 are in ICU and 58 persons in ventilator in Kathmandu valey. There are 696 in hospitals.

With 4831 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 317530.