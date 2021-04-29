Kathmandu Valley Logs 1561 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1561 COVID-19 Cases

April 29, 2021, 6 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1561 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are 13560 test (with 12597 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 965 Antigen) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 1561 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Of 1561 cases, Kathmandu districts records 1127 cases in Kathmandu and 252 in Lalitpur and 182 in Bhaktapur. Out of 883 in institutional isolation, there are 114 are in ICU and 58 persons in ventilator in Kathmandu valey. There are 696 in hospitals.

With 4831 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 317530.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japanese Government Honors Ms. Yamane Masako
Apr 29, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4831 New Cases , 888 Recoveries And 35 Deaths
Apr 29, 2021
Former Queen Komal Transferred To ICU
Apr 29, 2021
Indian Prime Minister Modi Thanks Russian President Putin For Extending Support To India In Covid Crisis
Apr 29, 2021
Weather Forecast For April 29: Generally Cloudy In The Hills
Apr 29, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4831 New Cases , 888 Recoveries And 35 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2047 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4897 New Cases , 773 Recoveries And 18 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1966 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4524 New Cases , 555 Recoveries And 18 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu DAO Issues Lock Down Order From Thursday By Agencies 2 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Japanese Government Honors Ms. Yamane Masako By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2021
US Advises Its Citizens In India To Leave As Soon As Possible By Agencies Apr 29, 2021
Char Dham Yatra Suspended By Agencies Apr 29, 2021
PEACE CORPS, VSO & NDS By Hemang Dixit Apr 29, 2021
Biden Tells Congress US ‘Moving Forward’ Amid Pandemic By Agencies Apr 29, 2021
Former Queen Komal Transferred To ICU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75