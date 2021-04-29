Weather Forecast For April 29: Generally Cloudy In The Hills

Weather Forecast For April 29 Across Nepal

April 29, 2021, 6:48 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country and at one or two places of the terai regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country. Isolated thundershowers are likely at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

