Weather Forecast For April 30 Generally Cloudy Across Nepal

April 30, 2021, 6:32 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in throughout the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is possible at some places of hilly regions of the country light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of the terai regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is possible at one or two places of hilly region of the country.

