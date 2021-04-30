Weather Forecast For April 30 Generally Cloudy Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in throughout the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is possible at some places of hilly regions of the country light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of the terai regions of the country.

