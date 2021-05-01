India's Expanded Vaccine Rollout Faces Delays

The Phase 3 vaccination drive, that will cover people aged 18-45 years, is scheduled to start on Saturday. However, several states have said they are in no position to start the drive because they do not have any vaccines available with them.

The ambitious Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccination drive that is scheduled to start on Saturday is likely to hit some roadblocks as several states have expressed their inability to vaccinate all adults above the age of 18 years due to shortage of vaccines.

Several state governments have said they won't be able to start the vaccination drive from May 1 because they do not have any vaccine doses. These states include BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Goa.

A coronavirus vaccine shortage in India is forcing some municipalities, including major metropolitan areas, to delay inoculations for all people aged 18 and above.

People aged 45 and above have already been eligible for vaccinations. Local media say 600 million more people will become eligible starting Saturday.

But some municipalities say they are unable to administer shots to the wider age group due to short supplies.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is calling on residents to stay away from vaccination centers because the doses have not arrived yet.

Mumbai, the country's largest commercial city, is also not ready to vaccinate the wider age group.

About 120 million people, which is less than 10 percent of the country's population, have received at least one of the required two vaccine shots.

India's daily coronavirus cases have exceed 300,000. Deaths are surging due to a lack of hospital beds and oxygen.

Indian media say crematoriums in New Delhi are overwhelmed due to a surge in coronavirus deaths.

Officials say the daily tally hit a record 395 in the capital on Friday.

Makeshift crematoriums have been set up in parking lots and riverside areas. People have been seen stacking up bricks and cutting down trees to make funeral pyres.