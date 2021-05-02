Weather Forecast For May 2; Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions

May 2, 2021, 6:55 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the terai areas throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and the hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

