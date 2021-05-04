Advanced Engineering College Organized A Webinar In Association With United Nations Volunteering

Advanced College of Engineering and Management (acem) organized a webinar in partnership with United Nations Volunteering (UNV) Nepal today to explore the topic ‘Career Prospect through Volunteering’. The one- and fifteen-minutes long session went live from both Zoom and Facebook. Experts Dmitry Frischin, UNV Regional Portfolio Manager of Thailand, and Mr. Matt Tully, Acting Country Director of Peace Corps Nepal contributed to the program while Dr. Prativa Pandey moderated the panel discussion.

Dmitry Frischin, UNV Regional Portfolio Manager, Thailand, provided guidelines on volunteering and how it helps to shape the career in the long run. He drew special attention on how to become a part of the UNV and explained how their organization is encouraging the volunteers during the pandemic.

Matt Tully, Acting Country Director of Peace Corps Nepal, also highlighted the importance of volunteering and shared how Peace Corps is contributing to Nepal for the last few decades which itself has been the learning opportunities to the US citizens.He shared that even the local communities in Nepal are contributing during the present crisis.

Ramesh Silwal, Chairman of acem, expressed his gratitude towards Frischin, and to Tully for their time, concern, and sincere dedication for promoting youths in volunteering. He also added that such platforms boost up entrepreneurship and skill-based education.

Executive Director of acem, Kapil Dev Regmi, focused that the major objective of the webinar was not just to encourage the youths in volunteering but was also to promote their career via such worthwhile activities. He promised the pivotal section of the recorded webinar will be provided afterwards as it is bound to act as a useful tip to all the interested candidates on volunteering. acem is expanding its multiple students focused works via Living Lab Projects by Research & Innovation Unit (RIU) of acem. Such community-based laboratories are planned to operate in various places of the country.

The entire event was moderated by Dr. Prativa Pandey, a young scientist of Nepal, and a member of Research & Innovation Unit at acem. She affirmed her vision upon ‘youth & volunteering’ and how it benefits their career by developing leadership, confidence, and teamwork skills.