Former Queen Komal’s Health Condition Improves

Former Queen Komal Rajya Laxmi Devi Shah’s health conditions have been improving in the last 24 hours. With the progress in her health, she will be transferred to cabin from ICU.

Former queen Komal has started to walk and started eating. If improvements continue, she will be transferred to cabin from ICU tomorrow reports Deshsanchar quoting hospital sources.

Since last 11 days, former King Gyanendra, queen Komal and daughter Prerana, who returned from 10 days India visit, have been in the hospitals for the corona treatment.

According to the Hospital sources, the health conditions of former King Shah and daughter Prerana have improved satisfactorily.