Former Queen Komal’s Health Condition Improves

Former Queen Komal’s Health Condition Improves

May 4, 2021, 7:21 p.m.

Former Queen Komal Rajya Laxmi Devi Shah’s health conditions have been improving in the last 24 hours. With the progress in her health, she will be transferred to cabin from ICU.

Former queen Komal has started to walk and started eating. If improvements continue, she will be transferred to cabin from ICU tomorrow reports Deshsanchar quoting hospital sources.

Since last 11 days, former King Gyanendra, queen Komal and daughter Prerana, who returned from 10 days India visit, have been in the hospitals for the corona treatment.

According to the Hospital sources, the health conditions of former King Shah and daughter Prerana have improved satisfactorily.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

JICA To Support Improvement Of The Inclusive Sanitary Environment in Pokhara
May 04, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3893 COVID-19 Cases
May 04, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7587 Cases , 1775 Recoveries And 55 Deaths
May 04, 2021
The United States Provides Additional Funding Support to Nepal Amidst the Second Wave of COVID-19
May 04, 2021
Qatar Imposes New Home Quarantine Entry Requirements
May 04, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 3893 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7587 Cases , 1775 Recoveries And 55 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 23 minutes ago
Nepal Appeals For COVID-19 Vaccines As Cases Rise By REUTERS 8 hours, 24 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3666 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7388 New Cases , 2022 Recoveries And 37 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
India Hits New Grim Record With 3,689 COVID-19 Deaths In One Day By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago

The Latest

JICA To Support Improvement Of The Inclusive Sanitary Environment in Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2021
The United States Provides Additional Funding Support to Nepal Amidst the Second Wave of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2021
Chartered Flights To Operate During Prohibitory Period By Agencies May 04, 2021
Qatar Imposes New Home Quarantine Entry Requirements By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2021
World Day For Safety And Health At Work By Agencies May 04, 2021
Advanced Engineering College Organized A Webinar In Association With United Nations Volunteering By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75